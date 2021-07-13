WWE has reportedly dropped the RETRIBUTION names for Mia Yim and Shane Thorne.

Yim was known as Reckoning in RETRIBUTION, while Thorne was known as Slapjack. PWInsider reports that both names have been dropped internally.

Moving forward, Yim and Thorne will be using their previous ring names, but there’s no word on when we will see them back on WWE TV.

It should be noted that as of this writing, both Slapjack and Reckoning are still listed as RAW Superstars on the official WWE roster, with their RETRIBUTION names.

Thorne worked a pre-SmackDown dark match against WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross, in front of company officials, back on June 25.

There had been talk of bringing both Yim and Thorne, apparently as Reckoning and Slapjack, to SmackDown back in early May, but that obviously never happened. At one point Yim was reportedly scheduled to debut on the Throwback SmackDown, but the match was nixed. She was also scheduled to make her debut on the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown.

It was first revealed back in April that Reckoning and Slapjack were headed to SmackDown while T-BAR and MACE stayed on RAW following the RETRIBUTION split. MACE and T-BAR have continued teaming together on the red brand, while Ali is working his own storylines, currently with Mansoor.

Stay tuned for updates on Yim and Thorne.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.