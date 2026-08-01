– Liv Morgan successfully retained the WWE Women’s World Championship in the opening match of SummerSlam Saturday, defeating 2026 Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY in her first title defense in more than 100 days. Morgan also sported ring gear selected by fans through a vote on WWE.com, with the winning design making its debut on the premium live event.

– Junior Holguin of Queens, New York was announced as the winner of The General Insurance’s WWE SummerSlam contest. Holguin was recognized during the SummerSlam premium live event broadcast.

– A number of wrestling legends were in attendance for SummerSlam on Saturday night. Among those spotted at the event were Demolition, Greg Gagne, Jimmy Hart, Tito Santana, Dan Spivey, Tommy Dreamer, Sean Waltman, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, and Mark Henry, who also appeared on the SummerSlam Countdown pre-show before attending the event.

– Natalya shared a photo and a statement regarding meeting up with AJ Styles’ son, Avery Styles, ahead of his showdown against Marcus Mathers at GCW Rude Awakening in Minneapolis, MN. this weekend.

Before I head to #SummerSlam I had a chance to drop in and see my friends at @GCWrestling_ and watch @MarcusMathers1 vs. Avery Styles. What a match! Marcus has grown so much as a performer and it’s inspiring to watch his evolution. And Avery Styles has IT. Passion, intensity,… pic.twitter.com/zopGyglxFh — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 1, 2026

– Nick Aldis made his official WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam, entering to Oasis’ iconic “Morning Glory” theme song for his showdown with Gunther. The match also featured a cameo from Aldis’ wife, Mickie James, who was shown in the crowd. Gunther confronted James during the bout, and following the match she entered the ring alongside the couple’s son to embrace Aldis.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.