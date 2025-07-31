As WWE gears up for its massive two-night SummerSlam premium live event in New Jersey, a number of behind-the-scenes and promotional notes have surfaced.

– This week’s WWE tryouts will include a public-facing element. This isn’t the first time WWE has done so, having previously held similar open components during SummerSlam weekend in Las Vegas and at the Arnold Sports Festival.

– Omos and Michin are currently in Dallas representing WWE at SummerSlam watch party events hosted at COSM.

– Several WWE Superstars have been in the New York/New Jersey area since earlier in the week, with top names participating in local media efforts to promote the new Netflix docuseries WWE: UNREAL.

– WWE held a Community Event today at a local Boys & Girls Club, continuing its ongoing outreach and partnership efforts in the host city.

– Private dressing rooms have reportedly been arranged for Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Cardi B, and Jelly Roll. Additionally, a room is said to be set aside for rapper Breland, who hails from the local area.

– A custom stage setup is being constructed for the SummerSlam event. While it’s noted that it won’t quite reach WrestleMania scale, it’s still described as a special build unique to this weekend.

– WWE’s official SummerSlam Media Day is set for tomorrow. While names like Cody Rhodes and Paul “Triple H” Levesque have already made numerous appearances today to promote the event, the formal SummerSlam Kickoff media event is scheduled for Friday.

(H/T: Fightful Select)