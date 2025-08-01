As WWE rolls into MetLife Stadium for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event, several behind-the-scenes and media happenings have taken place across the New York/New Jersey area. Here’s your rundown of the latest WWE SummerSlam Week updates:

– Chelsea Green, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest participated in a WWE: UNREAL watchalong session this week, sitting in with On Location members for a special fan engagement event.

– Green also joined Rhea Ripley and Sarah Schrieber for WWE’s public talent tryouts held during SummerSlam Week in New Jersey.

– While public WWE tryouts might feel like a recent innovation, they actually aren’t new. Past participants have included notable names like Bianca Belair and Anthony Bowens, with previous tryouts taking place during SummerSlam in Las Vegas and at the Arnold Sports Festival.

– Among those trying out this week was independent standout VertVixen, who has worked multiple AEW dates and continues to make waves on the independent wrestling scene.

– On the production side, there was a reported two-hour delay in WWE’s set construction at MetLife Stadium on Thursday due to weather-related issues in the area. The work resumed by 4:45 PM local time, and no further complications are expected heading into the weekend.

– Despite the travel chaos and airport delays affecting the region, WWE does not anticipate issues getting talent or crew into the area for SummerSlam.

– On the community outreach front, Big E., Ron Killings (R-Truth), and others appeared at a Boys & Girls Club event as part of WWE’s continued local engagement efforts.

– WWE Superstars hit the media rounds strong on Friday morning to promote the big WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend. Names doing press interviews and appearances today alone included Bron Breakker, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Aleister Black, Lyra Valkyria, Solo Sikoa and R-Truth.

(H/T: Fightful Select)