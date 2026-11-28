Several backstage WWE news and creative notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Regardless of the outcome of the Men’s WarGames match, there is a belief within WWE that the creative direction moving forward will lead to a World Title showdown between Roman Reigns and Royce Keys. The match appears to be on track to headline a major WWE event in the relatively near future as the company continues its efforts to elevate Keys.

Following a recent social media tease from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, regarding WWE Elimination Chamber 2027, the leading date internally for the premium live event is Saturday, February 27. The 2027 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 7.

The recent segments involving Cody Rhodes and CM Punk on WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw reportedly received unanimous praise behind the scenes, with all parties involved pleased with the execution. There is also a feeling internally that Rhodes and Punk could continue working together on WWE television in some capacity beyond Survivor Series.

At one point in recent weeks, WWE discussed an idea that would have seen the winners of tonight’s traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico receive invitations to the upcoming John Cena Classic. The idea was ultimately scrapped to keep the focus on the traditional Survivor Series match itself, although one or two participants could still receive invitations.

As far as potential spoilers for tonight’s show are concerned, the current creative favorites to win the Women’s WarGames match are Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer. Liv Morgan is also expected by at least one source to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.

The finish to the Men’s WarGames match has reportedly been the subject of considerable internal debate over the past week. While arguments have been made for both The Bloodline and The 946 emerging victorious, numerous creative pitches have favored a win for the Royce Keys-led faction.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)