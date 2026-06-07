– A pair of TNA Wrestling talents could soon be hitting free agency. According to sources, at least two wrestlers currently under contract with TNA are expected to see their deals expire within the next month or two. The identities of those performers have not yet been confirmed, but efforts are ongoing to determine who may be nearing the end of their agreements.

– Elsewhere, GCW’s recent celebrity crossover appearance came together on relatively short notice. Fetty Wap’s appearance for Game Changer Wrestling was reportedly finalized only days before the event took place. The rapper was already scheduled to be in Atlantic City for a concert, helping pave the way for the appearance.

– On the WWE and AAA front, there are reportedly plans for Chad Gable to appear on AAA television at some point in the future. However, for now, Gable is expected to remain focused on his role back on WWE’s main roster, where he has recently been presented as a babyface.

– A notable contract update has also emerged regarding Myla Grace. Despite her departure from TNA, sources indicate that Grace is not bound by any non-compete restrictions. As a result, she is immediately free to accept bookings and appear for any promotion that wishes to use her.

– Despite online speculation suggesting otherwise, Randy Orton is not currently scheduled to return to SmackDown next week. That status could always change, but as things stand, there are reportedly no plans in place for Orton to make his return on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

(H/T: Fightful Select)