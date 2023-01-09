Chelsea Green is reportedly signed to a WWE contract, but still waiting on creative plans for her return to the company.

A new report from Fightful Select confirms that Green is under contract to WWE and has been for quite some time, but she’s still awaiting creative. Green recently shut down her OnlyFans page to make way for the return to WWE, and the Major Pod brand had to limit the production of new Green merchandise as a result of her signing.

There continues to be a lot of speculation on Matt Cardona possibly returning to WWE now that his wife has been signed. Word is that WWE has not re-signed the former Zack Ryder as of this writing, but WWE sources have indicated that nothing should be ruled out for the future.

On a related note, there has also been speculation on WWE possibly signing Kylie Rae but word now is that she is still a free agent as WWE has not signed her to a contract. Rae made her debut for the company on the December 15 edition of WWE Main Event, in a loss to Dana Brooke. Rae was billed as Briana Ray for the match, which is a play off her real name – Briana Rae Sparrey.

