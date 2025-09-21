– There was a notable presence of ESPN executives at Saturday’s WWE WrestlePalooza event from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, underscoring the network’s investment in the historic ESPN era kickoff.

– Backstage word following AJ Lee’s in-ring return at WrestlePalooza was very positive. Multiple WWE sources said Lee “did really well” in her first match back, and that her performance was well received among talent and officials.

– Becky Lynch received strong internal praise for her efforts in the mixed tag team bout with Seth Rollins against CM Punk and AJ Lee. One longtime WWE name pointed out that Lynch has a history of guiding talent through matches after long absences, and they felt she handled that role once again in Saturday’s match.

– “Main Event” Jey Uso required medical attention after being busted open during his WrestlePalooza match. The blood was not planned for the spot, and while he was checked on after the bout, there has been no official update on his condition as of this writing.

