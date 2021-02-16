Rapper Bad Bunny is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
Tonight’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Bunny captured the 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa, who had just pinned R-Truth for the title.
The backstage segment opened with Bad Bunny talking with Mandy Rose, who was wearing his merchandise and wanted a t-shirt for Dana Brooke. She mentioned that he would be featured on SNL this coming weekend. Damian Priest then approached Bunny and Sarah Schreiber interviewed them both. Priest and Bunny were interrupted by the sound of Tozawa rolling Truth up for the title change nearby. Tozawa, while celebrating, backed into Priest, and Priest launched him into a stack of production cases. Priest then instructed Bunny to cover Tozawa for the second title change.
This is Bad Bunny’s first reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Tozawa briefly held the title for his 8th reign, and Truth was enjoying his 49th run with the title.
Stay tuned for more on Bad Bunny and the WWE 24/7 Title. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:
.@sanbenito is here on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/MkynQDEGbS
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
We have a NEW #247Champion! @TozawaAkira!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uuM4yTeKXY
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
THE NEW #247CHAMPION is @sanbenito!
BAD BUNNY HAS JUST CAPTURED THE #247CHAMPIONSHIP ON #WWERAW!!! pic.twitter.com/mJH5aRDNFd
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
🐰 BAD BUNNY IS THE NEW 24/7 CHAMPION! 🐰#WWERaw @sanbenito @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/1mZk5efesj
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Congrats @sanbenito 👏🏼 🐰🌹 #RAW pic.twitter.com/ykRgSyQcDc
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 16, 2021
#AndNew@sanbenito @ArcherOfInfamy #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6tv0YEBCXP
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Congratulations @sanbenito on becoming the NEW #247Champion on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/JQzPe52jAe
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
.@sanbenito is your NEW 24/7 Champion!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/CrAfhydRmc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 16, 2021
BREAKING: @sanbenito is the NEW @WWE #247Champion on #WWERaw!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/j859CHfxgy
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.