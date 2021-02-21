Latin hip-hop sensation Bad Bunny was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live where the 26-year old songwriter carried WWE’s 24/7 championship with him while performing his hit tracks in between sketches. While there were no title changes on the program, the exposure the belt was given certainly gave WWE a boost going into tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay per view.

Bad Bunny performed on SNL tonight with the WWE 24/7 Championship in hand. What a wild sentence 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EcKTQXkeUn — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 21, 2021

Speaking of Elimination Chamber…WWE has released a live stream on their Youtube of some of the best Chamber matches in company history.