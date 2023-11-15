Bad Bunny is available for WrestleMania 40 if WWE wants to use him.

PW Insider reports that Benito’s “Most Wanted” tour is not running any events on Sunday April 7th, which is night two of Mania 40 from Philadelphia. His next concert date would be Tuesday April 9th from Washington D.C., so hypothetically Bad Bunny could work the Raw after Mania, then make a quick flight from Philly to D.C.

Bad Bunny last wrestled for WWE at the Backlash premium live event from Puerto Rico, where he was in a marquee matchup against Damian Priest. He has received a ton of acclaim from management and fans for his work with the company over the last few years.

Stay tuned.