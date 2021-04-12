Rapper Bad Bunny is apparently done with WWE for the time being.

WrestleMania 37 Night One saw Bunny make his WWE in-ring debut, teaming with Damian Priest for a win over The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny has been praised by numerous wrestlers and fans for how well his debut went.

A promo with Bunny and Triple H aired during Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The two met on the side of a road after Bunny rode up on the same big rig he used for his WrestleMania 37 entrance. Triple H said Bunny did an amazing job in his debut, but now it’s time for him to go do what he does best. He handed Bunny a briefcase, which contained a microphone. Bunny thanked him and rode away. This led to a promo for Bunny’s upcoming tour.

Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 tour runs across North America from February through April. Tickets go on sale April 16 at 12pm ET.

While WWE is teasing that Bunny is done for now, the tour doesn’t start until February so it seems like he would have at least a few months to work with WWE before tour preparation. We know that he rented a home in Orlando and moved his operations there earlier this year to focus on WWE training.

Triple H and others made it clear in pre-WrestleMania interviews that WWE would be interested in working with Bunny again, and it was also said that there was some interest from Bunny in working with WWE more.

Triple H took to Twitter after WrestleMania and praised the Grammy-winning rapper.

He wrote, “@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply … awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans. He has truly earned all of our #Respect!”

Stay tuned for more on Bad Bunny’s WWE future. You can see related tweets below, along with the tour promo from Night Two:

.@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply … awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans.

He has truly earned all of our #Respect! pic.twitter.com/vcc1hb51s4 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.