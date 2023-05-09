Bad Bunny says his San Juan Street Fight win over Damian Priest at WWE Backlash in his native Puerto Rico was a dream come true.

Bunny took to his Instagram Stories today and issued a message on Saturday’s Backlash co-main event. He said the San Juan fans were the stars of Friday’s SmackDown and Saturday’s Backlash, and the best pro wrestling fans in the world.

“I’m still processing this. There are no words to describe what I felt that day… wow! it was a dream,” he wrote in a translated message. “Thank you PUERTO RICO!!! You were the stars these two nights! There is no energy like the one you provided!! people now know who the best wrestling fans in the world are!! P FKN R!!!”

The Bunny vs. Priest match included surprise returns by Carlito and Savio Vega, plus involvement by The Judgment Day and The LWO, as noted here. For those who missed it, you can click here for notes Bunny’s WWE future and backstage reactions to the Street Fight, and you can click here for additional backstage notes.

Bunny’s in-ring return and LWO Puerto Rico t-shirt sales contributed to the significant success of WWE Backlash, as detailed here.

The Grammy Award-winning Bunny has appeared on several WWE shows since performing his “Booker T” single at the 2021 Royal Rumble to pay homage to the WWE Hall of Famer with the same name. The former WWE 24/7 Champion made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, where he and then-babyface Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny then competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, entering at #27. He was tossed out by winner Brock Lesnar as the 26th elimination, but he picked up two eliminations before being tossed – he eliminated Sheamus on his own, then he and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio eliminated Dolph Ziggler. Bunny returned at WrestleMania 39 to begin working with Rey against The Judgment Day, which led to the return of The LWO and Bunny joining the faction this past week.

