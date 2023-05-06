WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, the final episode before today’s Backlash premium live event. You can check out the full list and video below.

10. “Smoking The Mat”-The Street Profits defeat Imperium.

9. “Mr. Relevant”-Baron Corbin and Cameron Grimes have a backstage exchange.

8. “Get Slappy”-Dominik hits Rey Mysterio with a sucker punch.

7. “Original Victory”-The OC defeat the Viking Raiders.

6. “Somethings Up”-Tensions rise between The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

5. “A Little Help From My Friends”-Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan help Bianca Belair fight off Damage CTRL.

4. “Mixed Tag Throwdown”-Rey Mysterio pins Dominik once again.

3. “Time Crisis”-Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Karrion Kross.

2. “Must Win Scenario”-Cody cuts a fiery promo saying he must defeat Brock Lesnar.

1. “Hopping In Puerto Rico”-Bad Bunny leads the LWO against the Judgment Day.