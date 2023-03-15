Bad Bunny sits at the top of the music industry, but he attests that the best day of his life was when he wrestled at WrestleMania 37.

The hip-hop icon competed alongside Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison at Mania 37, a matchup the random duo ended up winning. Bad Bunny spoke on this topic during an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, where he opened up about his love for pro wrestling, one that stretches back to his childhood. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s always loved pro wrestling:

I love wrestling since I was a kid. In my songs, I have a lot of wrestling references. WWE said, ‘Woah, this guy is a fan of us so we should [do] something with him.’ So they asked, ‘You want to be a referee?’ I said I want to fight. ‘Really? You sure?’ Yeah, I want to fight. I want to be in the ring, and I want to fight.

Whether he was nervous for his WrestleMania 37 matchup:

I was, I really was. That day, I’m not 100% sure, but I think that’s the best day of my life. Yes, that’s the best day of my life.

.@sanbenito had the best day of his life wrestling for @WWE #BadBunnyCarpool pic.twitter.com/B2lvjkVuao — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 15, 2023

It was recently announced that the Grammy Winning Bad Bunny will be hosting WrestleMania Backlash in Puerto Rico. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)