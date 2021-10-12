During a recent interview with Allure Latin Rap icon Bad Bunny spoke about his love of pro-wrestling, and how he channels that love into his music. He also opens up about his tag team matchup from this past year’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, revealing that he’s rewatched the bout roughly 100 times. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his love for pro-wrestling and how he channels that into his music:

“I had the lucha libre [action figures], but I also had my own character for when my brother and I wrestled on our parents’ bed. I had my entrance music and outfit — a jacket that I took from my dad and underwear that we painted and decorated. We’d play that for hours. Truly, wrestling has influenced me a lot, and I’ve applied that to my career. The style, the importance of having a trademark move or phrase or look, and always remembering the element of surprise. In wrestling, the fans love getting caught off guard. I like to create that same emotion with my music.”

How he’s rewatched his WrestleMania matchup several times:

“It was like I died and went to heaven. I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”