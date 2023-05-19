Bad Bunny opens up about his matchup at the recent WWE Backlash premium live event.

The hip-hop sensation defeated Damian Priest in front of a ruckus crowd in Puerto Rico, one that sang his theme song and gave him an ovation that could be one of the loudest in WWE’s long history. During a recent interview with New Music Daily Bad Bunny reflected on the experience.

Wow, that was insane. That was really crazy, the people, the energy was another level. What happened that night, I’m never going to forget it. I remember, I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life, I really enjoyed that fight.

While he may have been victorious in the San Juan street fight with Priest the match didn’t come without its scars. Bad Bunny tells New Music Daily that he thought he was going to die once the fight concluded and that he messed up his back badly.

I suffered. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. My whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared then, and now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matters.

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has heaped praise on the people of Puerto Rico. The night of Backlash he posted about his monumental victory on his Instagram Stories. Check out what he had to say then here.

