Rapper Bad Bunny is bringing in big money on WWE Shop.

It’s no secret that WWE is working with the Grammy-winning artist because of his massive reach with a younger demographic, especially within the Latin market. WWE Shop released a line of Bad Bunny merchandise to celebrate his performance at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and now it’s been revealed that the collection is performing better than any of the WWE Superstar items.

License Global reports that the limited-edition Bad Bunny – WWE Shop collaboration is currently the best-selling WWE merchandise of 2021 so far.

The Bad Bunny line on WWE Shop currently features a $29.99 18×24 poster, a $24.99 youth t-shirt, a $27.99 women’s t-shirt, a $27.99 unisex t-shirt, and a $39.99 full-zip hoodie.

As we’ve noted, Bad Bunny was training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week. Following his appearances at the Royal Rumble and RAW, it’s believed that he will eventually make his in-ring debut, potentially at WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for more on WWE and Bad Bunny.

