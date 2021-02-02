Rapper Bad Bunny returned to WWE TV during tonight’s RAW and helped Damian Priest defeat The Miz in singles action, which was his official RAW debut.

As noted before, Bad Bunny began a feud with The Miz and John Morrison at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which saw the Grammy-winning rapper deliver a top rope splash to the RAW brand heels after Priest eliminated them from the 30-Man Rumble Match. The storyline continued on tonight’s RAW as Bunny was invited to be a guest on MizTV.

The segment saw Miz and Morrison apologize for what happened at the Rumble pay-per-view so the two sides could move forward and work together, but Bunny wasn’t interested. Bunny, who said one of his dreams has been to become a WWE Superstar, then introduced his friend and out came Priest. Priest entered the ring and immediately dropped Miz with a right hand. RAW went to commercial and came back to Priest vs. Miz kicking off.

Priest defeated Miz after using a Broken Arrow and then The Reckoning for the pin. Bunny got involved a few times and dropped Morrison at ringside with a microphone shot to the face.

Priest is still a member of the WWE NXT roster as of this writing, but it’s been reported that he is scheduled to be a permanent member of the RAW roster.

Stay tuned for more on Bad Bunny in WWE, and Priest’s WWE status. Below are clips from tonight’s segment and match:

