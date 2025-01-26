At WrestleMania 37, rapper Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to face off against The Miz & John Morrison.

At one point during the match, Bad Bunny hit a “Bunny Destroyer” on Morrison.

During a recent appearance on the “Hot Ones” YouTube series, Bunny said it was Morrison who came up with the idea for the spot. He said,

“That was John Morrison’s idea. Like, ‘You should do the Canadian Destroyer and we call it the Bunny Destroyer.’ We did it, we practiced it. I really learned a lot about him, about Damian Priest, The Miz, and all the guys that was coaching me.”

During the main event of this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jey Uso faced off against GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. The finish came when GUNTHER gave Jey two of his signature powerbombs.

After Saturday Night’s Main Event went off the air, Cody Rhodes came out to the ring and praised Jey Uso, saying his day will eventually come.

You can check out a video of the post-show segment below:

A new teaser video for WWE 2K25 has been released, and it seems to indicate an improved chain wrestling system. You can check out the teaser below: