Latin rapper Bad Bunny spoke with WWE in a tell-all interview about his pro-wrestling experience, which includes the Grammy winner discussing his pairing with Damian Priest, and how wrestling at last weekend’s WrestleMania 37 was a dream come true. Highlights are below.

Says wrestling at Mania was a dream come true:

Incredible. Super happy. So many emotions. It’s been so long since we’ve had an audience and for this to be my debut, it was incredible and a dream come true. The fans gave us great energy so we’re really happy.

Calls working with Damian Priest a pleasure:

It was a pleasure. He knows this. It’s been incredible working with him these past few months and learning from his process on how he works. I told him backstage, it was a pleasure and an honor to share this special moment together especially being Latino and from Puerto Rico. It was a pleasure and I’ll remember this forever. A moment I’ll cherish forever.

Says everyone showed him a great deal of respect:

Everyone, the whole roster showed so much respect. They quickly accepted me. They saw that I respected them equally. The coaches. Everyone, the bosses. It was truly a pleasure to work here. I was able to express myself and give my ideas and collaborate with Damian. Overall it was a great experience and WWE treated me really well.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)