Bad Bunny continues to keep a finger on the pro wrestling pulse.

Even if from afar.

In the latest example of this, the Grammy award-winning worldwide music star was recently spotted at a CMLL event.

During the Tuesday night CMLL show at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, Bad Bunny was spotted in the crowd wearing a Mistico mask.

CMLL later confirmed the news, sharing photos on social media and releasing the following statement (translated to English via Google Translate):

I should have taken more pictures! The multi-award-winning Bad Bunny experienced the Best Lucha Libre in the World up close, thrilling with every fall and every hold… and sporting none other than the mask of the King of Silver and Gold, Místico! 🤩✨ A unique evening that confirms the magic of Arena México captivates the world.

Bad Bunny has worked three matches for WWE in the past, including a memorable San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at the WWE Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico back in 2023. His name often comes up when mentioning the most succesful celebrity crossover performances in WWE history.

