Bad Bunny loves WWE.

So much so, that he’ll sometimes say, “I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.”

That’s a direct quote.

The music star and pop culture celebrity spoke with RollingStone.com for a featured interview this week, during which he teased a return to WWE.

“I want to do it one more time,” he said. “I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother.”

He did admit, however, that he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to step inside the ring ropes and perform for the WWE Universe again.

“When? I don’t know,” he said. “We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

Regarding his next run in WWE, Bad Bunny teased being a heel the next time around.

“But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different. Sometimes, I say, ‘I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time,'” he said. “I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. [Laughs.] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.”