Former WWE 24/7 Champion and Grammy-award winning artist Bad Bunny will host the 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event.

WWE announced today that Backlash will take place on Saturday, May 6, from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This will be the first WWE PLE to take place in Puerto Rico since New Year’s Revolution in January 2005.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” said Bad Bunny in today’s press release. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H added, “We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow. Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

Fans can sign-up for pre-sale opportunities by clicking here. Backlash Priority Passes will soon be available through On Location, with more information here.

WWE is set to announce more Backlash details in the coming weeks.

Below is an updated look at WWE Premium Live Events for 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King and Queen of The Ring from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

