WWE has announced a Backlash press conference for next Friday.

The Backlash press conference will be hosted by Bad Bunny, and will air live next Friday at 12 noon ET from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event will stream via Peacock and the WWE Network, plus the WWE channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

As noted, Bunny will also be on next Friday’s Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown, which takes place at the same venue, for the final build to the Street Fight with Damian Priest. You can click here for the go-home SmackDown card.

Regarding Bad Bunny’s Backlash role, it was noted on RAW that he is no longer hosting the show due to the Street Fight with Priest. However, Michael Cole mentioned during last night’s SmackDown that the Grammy winner will still host the Premium Live Event.

WWE also still refers to Bunny as the host in the official match preview, writing, “Don’t miss when the host of WWE Backlash goes one-on-one with Priest in an all-out brawl, streaming LIVE from Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.”

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place next Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Below is the current announced card:

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Street Fight

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

