Bad Dude Tito addressed his free-agent status during an interview on Pep Talk? Pep Talks! Ahead of his CMLL return, Tito said his recent work across major promotions supports his belief that he should already be under contract.

“I don’t think any other independent wrestler or any freelance wrestler is doing what I’m doing. I’m wrestling in the biggest companies in the world, I’m traveling all over the United States.”

“I’m one of the best wrestlers in the ring, I have a ton of charisma. I don’t want to hype myself up or anything, but I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world and it’s criminal that I’m not signed. Hopefully we can change that soon.”

Source: Bad Dude Tito’s Pep Talk? Pep Talks! interview, via Fightful’s transcription.