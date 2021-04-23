NJPW star Bad Luck Fale recently joined fellow Bullet Club member Chase Owens on his Twitch channel to discuss a number of different topics, including why AJ Styles was one of the faction’s best leaders, and what he thinks about AEW reuniting the group on weekly programming. Highlights are below.

Says AJ Styles said something shortly after winning the IWGP World title to win Bullet Club over:

Everybody wants to put a leader. To be honest, AJ [Styles], not because of his wrestling but the demeanor he had. He just changed the game for me. He came in and he just — yeah, so when [Finn] Balor left, there was the void of a front guy, you know? In my mind, I always felt [Karl] Anderson was a good leader guy. AJ, he said something that changed the game for all of us, because he came in, he had every right to [not give a f*ck] and take all the credit for everything but he came in and when he won the belt that night, it was still like, ‘Who’s this guy coming and taking all the glory from all the hard work we’ve done?’ But he pulled us together at the end of the show and he said to us, ‘Man, this is not about me, this is about us’ and when he said ‘us’, everything changed because it wasn’t just me, everybody else knew, ‘Oh, here’s a guy who’s gonna help us. Not just gonna help himself.’ So, because he did that, we felt more — I know I did, I felt more, how do you say it? I felt more… what’s the word? More motivated to support him as our front guy.

How he doesn’t care what AEW does but that he’s happy the angle is working out well for them:

Are they ripping it off? I don’t think they’re ripping it off. They’re doing the same things we did but they’re not ripping it off so, I don’t really care what they do there but if it works, it works. So, good for them.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)