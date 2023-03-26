NJPW veteran Bad Luck Fale opens up about the culture in Japan.

The original Bullet Club member discussed this topic during a recent appearance on the Shooting The Sh*t UNCENSORED!’ program. Fale states that he’s always dealt with different forms of racism due to the color of his skin and does believe that it did affect any type of major push with the company, adding how that type of bias was normal in Japan.

I hate to talk about this kind of stuff because I… for me, it’s not easy to play victim, because I grew up being cast to the side or pushed aside because of where you’re from and the color you are but, I accepted it. I don’t give a f*ck about that but at the same time, that’s why we never get pushes, we never get championships or whatever. It’s because of that but I understand because in Japan, that’s normal to them. They can be completely racist in front of you and that’s normal, just the culture. I accept it because it’s their culture.

Fale later explain why his good friend Tama Tonga, who currently holds the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship, could never be world champion for NJPW due to him having darker skin.

There’s no word for in between because you’re either Black or you’re white… It hurts but hey, you gotta learn how to live with it and move forward as best as you can and you know, I think Tama (Tonga) could be IWGP Champion. I think he can be, but it’s hard for me to see it because of that type of culture.

Fale’s full interview can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)