Bad Luck Fale recently appeared on the Shooting The Sh*t UNCENSORED! podcast, where the big man discussed a number of different topics regarding his run with NJPW.

During the interview, Fale was asked about whether WWE or AEW ever showed interest in him. Without naming names, Fale confirms that one of those companies did reach out but he turned them down.

I don’t wanna mention names but there were a couple times (interest from other companies was expressed) and I did turn it down because I’m not interested in going over there and like I said, I’m happy trying to develop and grow this territory which in the long run will help me more than going over there and having a short run or being used up and spat out like most of the guys who go there.

Later Fale is asked about the formation of the Bullet Club under Prince Devitt. While the OG member thinks the Demon Prince took the group to great heights he says AJ Styles becoming the leader was Bullet Club’s peak.

Everyone came in (BULLET CLUB), did their job. So (Prince) Devitt took us to a really great place but I think when AJ Styles came in, it was just a whole different level. So I think Devitt missed out on the peak. So AJ Styles came in and took us to the peak which is when everything just blew up.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fale spoke about the culture in Japan and how it has typically not benefitted people with his skin color. You can read about that here.

