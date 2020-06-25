Bad Luck Fale Talks Formation Of The Bullet Club, Says He Learned A Lot From AJ Styles and Karl Anderson

Bullet Club member Bad Luck Fale spoke with NJPW to talk all things pro-wrestling, including working with AJ Styles and Karl Anderson, and how he didn’t know the legendary faction would end up being a larger group. Highlights are below.

Not knowing Bullet Club would be a bigger group:

No, I had no idea. I thought that it was just going to be me and Devitt at first. He never talked about a group, I was there as his bodyguard and he was teaching me how to be a singles wrestler.

Learning a lot from AJ Styles and Karl Anderson: