Bad Luck Fale Talks Formation Of The Bullet Club, Says He Learned A Lot From AJ Styles and Karl Anderson

Bullet Club member Bad Luck Fale spoke with NJPW to talk all things pro-wrestling, including working with AJ Styles and Karl Anderson, and how he didn’t know the legendary faction would end up being a larger group. Highlights are below.
Not knowing Bullet Club would be a bigger group:
No, I had no idea. I thought that it was just going to be me and Devitt at first. He never talked about a group, I was there as his bodyguard and he was teaching me how to be a singles wrestler.
Learning a lot from AJ Styles and Karl Anderson:
It was obviously stressful, but I looked to Anderson after that. And then AJ (Styles) came along, and so did (Doc) Gallows. We gained two guys that I could really learn from, and I really did a lot of growing at that point. I think you would have seen Anderson take the lead at that point. I reckon it still would have been just as successful under Karl. We had so much fun with him, and I think even if AJ hadn’t come, we would have had just as much success.
