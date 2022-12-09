Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that AEW star and former ROH World Champion Bandido will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Bandido will join Latigo, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Jonathan Gresham, Komander, Aramis, Titus Alexander, IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, indie sensation Michael Oku, and current reigning PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia, who was the winner of the BOLA 2022 tournament.