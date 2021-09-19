Travis Banks was part of the battle royal at the Big Lucha event on September 16 from Bandido’s gym.

Banks was accused by Millie McKenzie (Emilia McKenzie in NXT UK) last June of damaging her mental health and self-confidence during their secret relationship when she was 17. Once this came out, WWE released Banks, who had not wrestled since Riptide The Storm 2020 in March 2020.

Bandido apologized for his mistake:

On behalf of Big Lucha & Bandido's Gym I want to apologize for my mistake yesterday. I don't want to give any excuses. I am learning the difference between being a wrestler who just plays a small part of an event & being

the person who is responsible for everything that happens — Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) September 17, 2021