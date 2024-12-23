Bandido has confirmed reports regarding him suffering an injury during his comeback appearance at the year-end ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view last Friday night.

As noted, the former ROH World Champion returned after well over a year on the sidelines due to injury at the December 20 special event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and suffered a concussion in the process.

In an update, the pro wrestling veteran surfaced on social media and confirmed the concussion reports with the following statement: