– Following their main event clash at the CMLL vs. AEW x ROH special event at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico on Tuesday, Bandido and Mascara Dorada hung around in the ring afterwards for a cool post-match moment. Featured below is a transcript and video of their in-ring post-match exchange, which saw Bandido insist that Dorada comes to AEW.
Bandido: “People, you have one of the best aerial wrestlers in 2025. Mascara Dorada you are awesome, which is why I demand that you are part of AEW.”
(crowd boos)
Bandido: “Hey man, we come and go and wrestle in CMLL too! And we can achieve a lot of stuff over there. What do you say?”
Mascara Dorada: “Bandido, you and I met in the locker room of AEW and I said that I wanted to face on the best to have been in CMLL and that was you. I thank you for this great match. Win or lose, I don’t care, because Mascara Dorada is ready for great challenges like the one you mentioned. I will forever be thankful for that.”
Bandido: “All good, I will speak to Tony Khan, but you are for sure coming to AEW. Thank you!”
Bandido & Mascara Dorada speak after their match #AEW #CMLL #RingofHonor #ROH pic.twitter.com/69kZlptSgS
– Speaking of the CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show on June 17, former world champion Bryan Danielson and Chris Hero were spotted in the crowd with the rest of the fans at Arena Mexico.