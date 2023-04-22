Good news for AEW.

According to the Wrestling Observer, top lucha-libre star Bandido has received his new U.S. Visa and Passport and is expected to be returning to the promotion soon. AEW President Tony Khan said at the ROH Supercard of Honor media call that Bandido, who is a former ROH World Champion will most likely be working with both brands (AEW & ROH).

Bandido signed with AEW back in November of 2022 and immediately got thrust into the spotlight with a matchup against Chris Jericho. Fans also remember Bandido from his standout performance at the 2018 ALL IN event in Chicago, the show that helped kickstart the AEW brand.

Bandido’s last AEW match was the loss to Bryan Danielson on the January 18 Dynamite. He worked two AAA Rey De Reyes matches on February 5, then took a loss to Gringo Loco at GCW Eye For An Eye on March 17.