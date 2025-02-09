Bandido made his long-awaited return to the ring after a 603-day absence, picking up a victory on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. The luchador defeated Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree with his signature 21 Plex.

This marks Bandido’s first match since 2023, following an extended hiatus due to a broken wrist, which required multiple surgeries to fully heal. His comeback at ROH Final Battle was marred by a concussion.

After 603 days he is BACK and unbothered by ANY bounty on his head – BANDIDO! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/XP7KpnEefK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2025

Hologram has returned to All Elite Wrestling.

The masked luchador made his return on this week’s episode of Collision on TNT, coming to the aid of Komander, who was being attacked by RUSH, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos. The duo of Komander and Hologram took the fight to Dralistico and Mortos on the ramp, while RUSH went on a rampage, assaulting officials in the ring.

This marks Hologram’s first appearance since AEW WrestleDream.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley once again rejected Cope’s challenge for an AEW World Championship match.

Moxley stated that Cope didn’t understand AEW and wasn’t ready for what it took to hold the AEW World title. He added that his decision to deny the challenge wasn’t about competition — it was simply because he didn’t like Cope. However, the two will collide at AEW Grand Slam Australia, where Moxley will team with Claudio Castagnoli to face Cope and Jay White. Moxley warned that if he decided to break Cope’s neck, there would be no coming back for him.

The February 8th episode of AEW Collision featured a special appearance by rapper Bun B.

Backstage, Bun B chatted with Lexi Nair, but Ricochet soon interrupted them.

Ricochet sampled one of Bun B’s Trill Burgers and dismissed it as trash. He then attacked the burger vendor, only for Bun B to intervene.

Ricochet then conveyed a message to Bun B, asking him to thank Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana for the jacket the next time they see each other.

Luther returned to television on the February 8th episode of AEW Collision.

Luther, who had been off TV since AEW All In 2024, came out with a gift for Mariah May after the AEW Women’s World Champion made quick work of her opponent, who resembled Toni Storm.

The gift was actually the infamous shoe that Storm constantly told people to look out for.

When May turned around with the shoe, her rival had vanished, leaving Storm ready to strike. Luther and Storm hugged, marking their reunion on live TV.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event below:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Harley Cameron

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

* Brisbane Brawl: Jay White & Cope vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

* Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* The Learning Tree vs. TBD