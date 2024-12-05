During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a new vignette for Bandido aired.

In the vignette, which you can see below, fans were taken to the wild west with two cowboys commenting on a “Most Wanted Man” named Bandido returning to town. The vignette states, “If this outlaw returns, this whole town is in trouble.”

Bandido hasn’t been seen since June 2023 after undergoing surgery on his wrist. As of this writing, there is no word on when Bandido will be returning.

MOST WANTED: Rumor has it former ROH World Champion BANDIDO is coming back to town… Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/AAiOmAimnO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024

A new match has been announced for AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, which will be taking place in two weeks.

On the December 4th edition of AEW Dynamite, Anna Jay defeated Penelope Ford in a singles match. Following the match, Jay confronted TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in the ring.

Mone, questioning whether Jay deserved a shot at her title, belittled her accomplishments in the business. In response, Jay knocked Mone down with a shot to the face.

It was later announced that Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Anna Jay at the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash event.

You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash (12/18) below:

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Kyle Fletcher will face Kazuchika Okada in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League match on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament:

Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW Continental Classic Blue League:

Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

AEW Continental Classic Gold League:

Komander vs. Darby Allin

AEW Continental Classic Blue League:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.