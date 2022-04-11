We reported last night that lucha-libre superstar and former ROH world champion Bandido had no-showed the GCW Devil In A New Dress event, where he was scheduled to face the uber-talented Nick Wayne in singles-action. A number of sources, including Luchablog, revealed that Bandido is fine, but just did not get on the flight for the show. You can read the original story here.

Bandido has since issued the following statement on Twitter addressing the no-show, where he took full responsibility and even apologized to GCW fans. He writes:

Hello to all @GCWrestling_fans, I just wanna say sorry for not be there tonight in San Francisco! Thank you for all the people to take care about me, Im fine! It was my fault and I hope make up those things as soon as possible see you soon amigos!!

Bandido was not the only talent who missed the show as Gringo Loco was also absent from his planned matchup.