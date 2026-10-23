Bandido has Kenny Omega and Ilja Dragunov on his list of opponents he'd like to face in AEW. Speaking with Good Karma Wrestling, the ROH World Champion identified Omega as a longtime choice before pointing to the newly arrived Dragunov, according to Fightful's report.

Bandido recalled spending time with Dragunov in PWG and said he'd welcome a singles match with him. Dragunov has already started his AEW run with a win over Mike Bailey on the October 21 episode of Dynamite, as F4WOnline noted.

The interview also touched on Bandido's partnership with Brody King, including King's habit of turning his partner into a weapon during their double-team offense. Bandido credited King's early lucha libre training with helping King understand his style, per Fightful's separate account.