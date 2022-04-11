Bandido did not appear as scheduled at Sunday’s GCW Devil In A New Dress event where he was supposed to face Nick Wayne.

GCW tweeted before the show was set to begin that Bandido had apparently not gotten on his scheduled flight for the show nor returned their phone calls.

“It appears as though @bandidowrestler did not get on his flight to San Francisco today for tonight’s GCW event. We haven’t heard from him and he hasn’t replied to any of our messages. We apologize and will do our best to come up with a suitable replacement.”