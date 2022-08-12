Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Emergence special event from Cicero Stadium in Chicago will feature a special AAA Attraction Match with Bandido taking on Rey Horus. Bandido will also work Saturday’s Impact TV tapings. The former ROH World Champion recently spoke with PWInsider’s Rafaela, and the interview was translated into English. Below are highlights:

Rafaela: You are making your Impact Wrestling debut tonight in Chicago at Emergence on Impact Plus and FITE.TV – how excited are you to come to Impact?

Bandido: I’m really happy, really excited that Impact Wrestling has given me this opportunity. And what better way than to be in Chicago, home of so many Hispanics and Latinos. I hope they all go on Friday and support Mexican talent.

Rafaela: There is a massive Latin fan base in Chicago that always comes out to Cicero Stadium for wrestling events. Thoughts on representing them this weekend?

Bandido: I’m excited but also nervous. It’s a very big commitment that I have this weekend, this Friday but I’m really excited and really anxious to give the fans lucha, wrestling this weekend.

Rafaela: You are coming to Impact through their relationship with Lucha Libre AAA – thoughts on being such a big part of that continued partnership between the companies?

Bandido: It’s incredible because I used to watch them on TV in the past, the Mexican talent that would be sent to represent AAA, and now I’m a part of that myself. It’s important because I want to show everyone in the US that there are a lot of talented wrestlers in Mexico.

Rafaela: Why should the fans come to Cicero Stadium this weekend and see Bandido in action?

Bandido: I always try to deliver heart, body and soul anytime I step into the squared circle, and Friday night will be no exception. I’m going to leave everything in the ring so that the fans will be the true winners that night, the ones that are going to support wrestling and support Impact. We’re all getting ready and preparing for something spectacular Friday night.

