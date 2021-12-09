ROH world champion Bandido recenty spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay per view, where he will be defending the gold against number one contender, Jonathan Gresham. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On new AAA Mega champion El Hijo del Vikingo

Vikingo, he is spectacular. What he can do above the ring is amazing. I want to do more with him, either against him or with him as a partner.

On giving it his all at Final Battle:

“Without a doubt, it is the dressing room. There is a brotherhood and companionship that make you feel at home. That is what I will miss greatly. I owe everything to the fans, and that’s why I wrestle the style I do. They have brought me to where I am now, and I will always, always, give my full, maximum effort for them every time I step in the ring, just like I will at Final Battle.”