Lucha-libre star Bandido recently joined SO CATCH by Hal 2 for a tell-all interview, where the former ROH world champion spoke about his participation in the historic ALL IN pay-per-view, and how he was injured in the main event. Bandido also gives his thoughts on how luchadores are presented in WWE. Highlights are below.

How he broke his shoulder during the ALL IN main event, but pushed through because of the opportunity to work with Rey Mysterio:

Ah, dreams come true amigo, for real [Bandido said about sharing the ring with Rey Mysterio at ALL IN] and I feel like a child with him in the dressing room and he’s like a super legend and a very amazing person, you know? I hope [to] one day be one percent like him because he’s [an] amazing person, amazing wrestler, amazing everything. He helped me because that night, I broke my shoulder. I broke my shoulder and I did the show with my shoulder broke. So, when the show [ended], he helped me a lot. He got the doctor to check me. He [supports me all the time] with Dominik [Mysterio] and for that reason, all the time and all my life, I’m gonna be grateful [for] them.I don’t know how I did [it] but I remember when I was in the corner with [Rey] Fenix and Fenix said, ‘Hey, if your shoulder is broke, you need to continue brother. You need to do it. It’s your night, let’s go bro’ and I said, ‘Okay! Let’s go! I can do this’ but I did bro, I did it. I don’t know how, but I did.

How he feels about the presentation of luchadores in WWE:

Well, they have opportunities. They need to… I don’t know. How do you say it?… So they need to do the things that the company says, the company talks, you know? So if they need to [be] a funny luchador, they do. So, it’s up to them, no problem and for me, if the company says we can do it and we agree, let’s do that. Why not?

