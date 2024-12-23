Bandido’s return at ROH Final Battle 2024 didn’t go as smoothly as hoped.

Following weeks of vignettes on AEW and ROH programming to promote the return of the former ROH World Champion, Bandido made his return at the year-end ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view this past Friday night at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Bandido suffered a concussion during his return appearance on December 20.

“We are told Bandido did suffer a concussion Friday night from landing on the back of his head doing a missile dropkick after the Chris Jericho win over Matt Cardona,” Meltzer wrote. “Obviously Jericho vs. Bandido was scheduled in an ROH title match at some point. With concussions, you don’t know what it means as far as how long someone will be out of action.”

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Bandido’s injury continues to surface.

For those interested, check out complete Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2024 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.