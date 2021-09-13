ROH Champion Bandido defended the top prize in the promotion in the main event of the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena against EC3 and Brody King in an elimination match.

EC3 was the first to be eliminated from the match. Bandido eliminated King to successfully retain the title.

WHO WILL LEAVE #ROHDBD WITH THE ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP? Tune in now to find out! Streaming live on PPV & HONORCLUB! pic.twitter.com/DyHxSEtTSk — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021