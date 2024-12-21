As expected, Bandido also made his long-awaited return at ROH Final Battle 2024.

The former ROH World Champion joined a host of other surprises and returns.

Following the show, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan spoke about the return, and how he wanted to sign Bandido when AEW first launched.

“It was really great to see him back,” he said. “When I first acquired ROH, Bandido had been the reigning champion and we had the match to crown the undisputed ROH Champion, he was the lineal champion at the time.”

Khan continued, “It was great to get Bandido, who actually missed Final Battle 2021 due to COVID and we crowned an interim champion and then the undisputed champion at my first ever event, Supercard. That was my first time working with Bandido. I really wanted to sign Bandido when we first launched AEW. He made a choice and signed with ROH. He became a great World Champion for them and when things changed and I acquired the company, Bandido became a great asset to AEW and ROH. It was exciting to have him return tonight in New York.”