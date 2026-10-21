Bandido has opened up about his final interaction with the late PAC, sharing an emotional memory of their friendship and the last words they exchanged before his passing.

PAC passed away last month, less than 24 hours after competing at AEW All Out. The former Death Riders member had been a prominent part of AEW programming, and his death has continued to impact those who worked alongside him.

During a recent interview with Jimmy V3, Bandido reflected on his relationship with PAC, which dated back to their time together in Japan’s Dragon Gate promotion.

The AEW star recalled spending time with PAC just one day before his passing, when the two exchanged football jerseys representing their favorite clubs.

“Yeah, you know, PAC, he always was a very good person with me. I met him in Japan. We spent time together in Dragongate and he was a good person with me. The day before he passed away, we spent time (together). He gave me a Newcastle shirt. I gave him my home team shirt, which is Santos Laguna’s shirt, and he said, ‘thank you.’”

Beyond the exchange of jerseys, Bandido revealed that PAC’s final words to him were something he intends to carry with him for the rest of his life.

“The last thing that I can remember from him is, ‘I love you, brother,’ and I will have that words in my heart forever, forever. So I want to have him with me for as much time as is possible, you know?”

The exchange has taken on an even greater meaning for Bandido following PAC’s passing, with the Newcastle jersey serving as a personal reminder of their friendship.