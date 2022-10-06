Bandido has not signed with AEW, and he has received an offer from WWE.

Bandido made his AEW debut two weeks back in the Dynamite main event, losing to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. It was reported that AEW officials offered Bandido a contract as soon as the match was over, and then Fightful reported on Wednesday of this week that the two sides have agreed on contract terms. Dave Meltzer later reported that the former ROH and PWG World Champion had actually signed the contract.

In an update, Bandido just spoke with Mas Luchas in Mexico and said he is still in contract talks with AEW. He also revealed that he’s received an offer from WWE.

Bandido noted that Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan puled him aside after the Dynamite debut and tried to convince him to sign with the company. Khan allegedly said he didn’t just want Bandido in AEW, but that, “I need you in AEW.”

While Bandido has not signed with AEW as of the interview, he did say AEW is likely where he will end up at.

In the Mas Lucha interview, Bandido said Khan and Jericho pulled him aside right after the match to convince him to sign, Khan saying "I don't want you in AEW, I *need* you in AEW." https://t.co/pjz6Pgfy6q — luchablog (@luchablog) October 6, 2022

On mas lucha video Bandido confirmed WWE offer and said he is still in talks with AEW and between both AEW is where likely he is gonna end — Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) October 6, 2022

