An update on Bandido.

The AEW star and former ROH world champion has been out of action over a year due to a broken wrist, which he suffered against Konosuke Takeshita on a June 16th episode of AEW Rampage. The luchadore has undergone two wrist surgeries since and is waiting to be cleared for a return.

According to today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido is still not cleared, “but should be soon.” The report does not specify what the timetable is for him to be cleared, with the AEW fanbase clamoring for the high-flier to get back into the ring.

Bandido is not the only big AEW star on the sidelines. Adam Cole is still out of action, as is former world champion Kenny Omega.