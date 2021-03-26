Bandido was interviewed for Sports Illustrated’s ‘This Week in Wrestling’ column to promote Friday’s ROH 19 Anniversary PPV event.

During it, he spoke about why he re-signed with ROH and possibly working for All Elite Wrestling.

“My present is in Ring of Honor, but of course I would love to work there some day. I will always remember All In, most of all sharing a dressing room and the same corner with Rey Mysterio. That was a dream come true.”

“The fact that I have not yet reached the highest of the company is the reason I stayed. I want to have the heavyweight championship around my waist, and I want my shot against Rush.”